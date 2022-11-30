Police ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson Tuesday.
According to Tucson Police Department, 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on Speedway Boulevard near Swan Road.
The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a 47-year-old woman. Police say she cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time of the crash.
Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when she got struck.
At this time, no citation or charges have been issued.
