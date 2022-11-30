 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson Tuesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on Speedway Boulevard near Swan Road.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a 47-year-old woman. Police say she cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time of the crash. 

Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when she got struck.

At this time, no citation or charges have been issued.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you