Police ID victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal motorcycle crash on Tucson's south side.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of S. Kino Parkway near Ajo Way at about 1 p.m. for reports of crash involving a tow truck and motorcycle.

Fifty-one-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

In a news release, police said Cetas was riding northbound on Kino Parkway in the median lane when the tow truck attempted to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing Cetas to collide with the tow truck.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police say.

At this time, failing to yield while making a left turn by the tow truck is the major contributing factor in the investigation.

No charges or citations have been issued.