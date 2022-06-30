Police ID victim in fatal crash in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal two-vehicle crash in Midtown.

According to Tucson Police Department, 53-year-old Aaron H. Lee died at the scene after being in a crash at the intersection of Pima Street and Beverly Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police say. They were not impaired at the time of the collision.

Police investigate fatal Midtown crash TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

While no citations or charges have been issued, police say failure to yield from a stop sign by Lee is the major contributing factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.