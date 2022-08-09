Police ID suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run Sunday in central Tucson.
Officers responded to Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road in reference to a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian at about 2:40 a.m.
Seventy-three-year-old Saundra Bridgeford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucson Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect vehicle as a white late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. They say the vehicle should have front-end damage.
While walking in the roadway by Bridgeford is a major factor contributing factor in the crash, leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the suspect vehicle is the focus of the investigation, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.