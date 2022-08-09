Police ID suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brawley Wash and Black Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 343 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casas Adobes,
or near Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 341 PM a spotter reported a
two trees down near Thornydale and Cortaro roads.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates,
Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Flowing Wells, or 8 miles southeast of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 225 and 255.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.
Route 79 between mile markers 94 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Police ID suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson

Tucson Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect vehicle as a white late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. They say the vehicle should have front-end damage. 

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run Sunday in central Tucson.

Officers responded to Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road in reference to a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian at about 2:40 a.m.

Seventy-three-year-old Saundra Bridgeford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucson Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect vehicle as a white late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. They say the vehicle should have front-end damage. 

While walking in the roadway by Bridgeford is a major factor contributing factor in the crash, leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the suspect vehicle is the focus of the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.