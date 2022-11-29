Police ID pedestrian in fatal crash on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Monday.
Police say 60-year-old Kevin Richard Stephens died at the scene after the crash on Kolb Road and Rosewood Street.
The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as an 18-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. They say he was not impaired during the crash.
Eastside Officers have responded to a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian at E. Speedway Blvd. & N. Kolb Rd.Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene just after 6 p.m. Southbound Kolb Road is temporarily shut down, please avoid the area.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) November 29, 2022
In a news release, Tucson Police Department said Stephens was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when crossing the road.
While the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued.