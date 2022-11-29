 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID pedestrian in fatal crash on Tucson's east side

  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Monday.

Police say 60-year-old Kevin Richard Stephens died at the scene after the crash on Kolb Road and Rosewood Street.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as an 18-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. They say he was not impaired during the crash.

In a news release, Tucson Police Department said Stephens was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when crossing the road.

While the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued.

Tags

Recommended for you