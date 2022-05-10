Police ID pedestrian in fatal central Tucson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the victim in last Wednesday's fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson.
Twenty-eight-year-old Evander Aaron Nelson was struck by a vehicle near 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue on May 4, police say.
Nelson was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died three days later due to injuries sustained during the collision, police said Tuesday.
In a press release, police said Nelson was standing in the median lane of westbound 22nd Street when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Titan.
Police say the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. They say mid-block crossing by Nelson is the major contributing factor in this crash.