Police ID men killed in midtown apartment complex

  • Updated
TPD investigating double homicide in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the two men who were found dead Saturday at a midtown apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Prince Road at about 5 a.m.

Police say 50-year-old Ricky Green and 23-year-old Romeo Salaz were found dead at an apartment within the complex. A man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Tucson Police Department, Green and Salaz were involved in an attempted robbery of the man.

They say several shots were fired following a physical altercation between the three men.

No arrests have been made at this time. TPD says there are no outstanding suspects. 

