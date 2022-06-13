Police ID men killed in midtown apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the two men who were found dead Saturday at a midtown apartment complex.
Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Prince Road at about 5 a.m.
Police say 50-year-old Ricky Green and 23-year-old Romeo Salaz were found dead at an apartment within the complex. A man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Tucson Police Department, Green and Salaz were involved in an attempted robbery of the man.
They say several shots were fired following a physical altercation between the three men.
No arrests have been made at this time. TPD says there are no outstanding suspects.