Police ID man killed at Tucson park Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the man that was killed at a Tucson park Monday.

Officers responded to Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd. in reference to a shooting at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say 38-year-old Elmer Tarazon was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died after arriving at the hospital.

1 dead in shooting at Tucson park TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after a shooting at Joaquin Murrieta Park on Tucson's west sid…

Detectives believe Tarazon was involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.