Police ID man killed after being struck by vehicle on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side.

Police say 56-year-old Anthony D. Jones died at the scene on 12th Avenue and Calle Romana.

In a news release Friday, police said the driver of a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

They say the driver, a man in his 30s, was not impaired during the collision.

Police say Jones was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Detectives believe midblock crossing is a major contributing factor.

While the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued.