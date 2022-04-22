 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Police ID man killed after being struck by vehicle on south side

  • Updated
  • 0
Man dead after struck by vehicle on south side
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side.

Police say 56-year-old Anthony D. Jones died at the scene on 12th Avenue and Calle Romana.

In a news release Friday, police said the driver of a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

They say the driver, a man in his 30s, was not impaired during the collision.

Police say Jones was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Detectives believe midblock crossing is a major contributing factor.

While the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued.

Recommended for you