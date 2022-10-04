Police ID man fatally shot on Tucson's south side Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim in a fatal shooting on Tucson’s south side Friday has been identified.
Police say 39-year-old Ramon Cesarez Sepulveda died at a hospital after being shot near Bilby Road and Park Avenue.
In a news release Tuesday, police said Sepulveda went to a man’s residence in reference to a dispute. They say the confrontation led to the unidentified man discharging his fireman, striking the 39-year-old.
While no arrests have been made, the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE