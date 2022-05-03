Police ID man detained at midtown Target after allegedly hijacking Tucson Fire truck

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the man who allegedly stole a Tucson Fire Department vehicle and drove it to a midtown Target on Monday.
Police responded to the big-box department store on Oracle and Roger roads in reference to a TFD request for assistance.
Officials say TFD reported that a fire truck, similar to a Ford F150, was taken a short distance away from the Target, where it was later located.
Police detained 40-year-old Joseph Lewis.
Lewis was charged with auto theft, disorderly conduct and malicious mischief. Police on Tuesday said he has been released from jail.
Police confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.