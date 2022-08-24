Police ID man charged with bringing gun to UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have identified the man who allegedly took a gun to the University of Arizona campus Wednesday.
According to University of Arizona Police Department, several 911 calls were received reporting in reference to a suspicious man with a gun on campus.
UAPD says 22-year-old Hunter Paddlety ran from officers as they attempted to make contact with him. He was later caught at the university's Student Union.
Paddlety has been booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.