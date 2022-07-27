Police ID cyclist in fatal crash on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) —Police have identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal bicycle crash on the east side as a 17-year-old boy.
Officers responded to the 8000 block of E. 22nd St. in reference of a crash involving a bicyclist and a flatbed truck.
The bicyclist, Adam Boehme died at the scene, police say.
In a press release Wednesday, police said the 17-year-old was riding an electric-powered bicycle westbound in the eastbound bicycle lane of 22nd Street. At the same time, the truck was exiting a private drive when Boehme struck the truck, police said.
The driver of the truck cooperated with the investigation. Police say they were not impaired at the time of the crash.
Police say that riding the wrong way against traffic by the 17-year-old is a major contributing factor in the collision.
The investigation remains ongoing, however, police say it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.