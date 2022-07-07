Police ID bicyclist killed in midtown crash

TUCSON (KVOA) – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s fatal bicycle collision in midtown.
Officers responded to Alvernon Way and Mabel Street at about 9 a.m. for reports of a crash.
The bicyclist, 89-year-old David Kenneth Morgan, died at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck, who was identified as a man in his 50s, cooperated with the investigation, police say. He was not impaired at the time of the collision.
In a news release Thursday, police said Morgan was traveling northbound on Alvernon when he “began to swerve left into the curb lane prior to suddenly entering the median lane where he was struck.” They say “unsafe movement” by Morgan is the major contributing factor in this crash.
The investigation remains ongoing, although, it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.