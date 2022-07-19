 Skip to main content
Police ID barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested following an hours-long barricade situation on Tucson's east side.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 2340 N. Camino Castile in reference to a domestic incident after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Thirty-four-year-old Pierre Montano Holness was taken into custody Monday night.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct disturbing the peace related to another call, police say.

No further details have been released. 

