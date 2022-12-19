Police ID 2 killed in wrong-way crash in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two people are dead after being in a two-vehicle crash last Friday in Oro Valley.
In a news release Monday, Oro Valley Police Department identified the drivers as Maximilano Flores and Raymond Evano.
OVPD said that prior to the crash the department received 911 calls about “an erratically driven dark colored pickup truck,” that was seen speeding and changing lanes.
Police identified Flores as the driver of the truck. They say that while driving in the wrong direction on Oracle Road, the truck collided head-on with a red pickup truck, which was driven by Evano.
A third vehicle was struck with debris from the crash; however, no injuries were reported.
No further details have been released at this time.