Police: 500,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Pinal County

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two Phoenix women were arrested after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County.
A Casa Grande Police Department statement said the pills were found Monday concealed collagen supplement bottles during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash.
Police said 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug.
Court records didn't list attorneys who could comment on behalf Lopez or Solis.