Playground at Purple Heart Park to be removed

TUCSON (KVOA) — A playground at Purple Heart Park will be removed, Tucson Parks and Recreation says.
The park will be removed on September 18 after not passing an inspection by a Certified Playground Safety Inspector.
Tucson Parks and Recreation say they will not be able to purchase a replacement because it was discontinued.
There are still two other playground areas in the park.
A playground at Purple Heart Park will be removed on Monday, Sept. 18. It is being removed after not passing an inspection by a Certified Playground Safety Inspector. Due to the age, items not in compliance were no longer available to purchase for replacement. @nikkileeaz pic.twitter.com/RwiCr1tjig— Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) September 11, 2023