 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Plastic container fire incinerates some cars in midtown Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Plastic container fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fast moving fire incinerated several cars in Midtown Tucson.

According to firefighters, intense sunlight beating down on a plastic container ignited the fire which jumped quickly from car to car parked in a junkyard, near multiple homes, and a Mister Car Wash.

Nearby residents were worried the fire would keep spreading.   

"I noticed I was in my kitchen and it just started getting cloudy, but it was like on and off. I'm like what is that and i look out my kitchen window, I just see a bunch of smoke behind my neighbors house so I just came out and took look and i could tell it was in the neighbors yard, in the neighbor's lot where he keeps most of his cars and stuff," one resident said.

Firefighters brought down the blaze in about an hour, and no injuries were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you