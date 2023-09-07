Plastic container fire incinerates some cars in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A fast moving fire incinerated several cars in Midtown Tucson.
According to firefighters, intense sunlight beating down on a plastic container ignited the fire which jumped quickly from car to car parked in a junkyard, near multiple homes, and a Mister Car Wash.
Nearby residents were worried the fire would keep spreading.
"I noticed I was in my kitchen and it just started getting cloudy, but it was like on and off. I'm like what is that and i look out my kitchen window, I just see a bunch of smoke behind my neighbors house so I just came out and took look and i could tell it was in the neighbors yard, in the neighbor's lot where he keeps most of his cars and stuff," one resident said.
Firefighters brought down the blaze in about an hour, and no injuries were reported.