Plans moving forward to expand Reid Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — For the last couple of months, the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department has feedback from the community about a proposal to revitalize and expand Reid Park.
"It's memories and it's also greenery," longtime Tucsonan Bob Vint said. "It's the central lung of Tucson."
Vint has lived in the city nearly 60 years.
Through the decades, the central Tucson oasis continues to be one of his favorite spots, it's why he's part of the neighborhood group 'Saving The Heart of Reid Park.'
"I took drawing classes and learned to draw trees sitting on Barnum Hill," Vint said. "My brother and I floated little boats down the waterfalls and then I was able to come last summer and bring my grandson. So, it's a generational thing. I brought my boys here and now I'm bringing my grandson here. It's a special place to go back to."
The city will soon unveil a plan to grow Reid Park for the next generation.
Recent community feedback shows Tucsonans want to keep all of the established green space, make playground improvements and maintain the park's shade trees.
Public input is key to coming up with a shared community vision.
"What's a plan we can put together to meet the needs 20, 30, 40 years from now," City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Greg Jackson said. "We heard loud and clear how important this park is and how people use it and how do we continue to make it that Tucson iconic park where you want to bring your friends, when you got people in town, you want to bring them here, you want to come here for special occasions. We need to really understand how you want to use this park going forward and what kind of changes do we need to make to accomplish that."
In the survey, Tucsonans who weighed in, made clear Barnum Hill needs to stay.
"One of the things that was really cool is all the people that use Barnum Hill as a nature experience," Jackson said. "That was a huge element that we heard that the community really enjoys about this park."
"You want to be able to take your grandkids back to places where you were a child yourself and experience them and find them much the same," Vint said, "although evolved and changed with time but still intact because if you erase these physical landscapes, you're erasing people's lives."
The city plans to draft three different concept plans in the coming weeks. It hopes to have those blueprints ready to go by the end of August for an open house at Reid Park Sept. 10.
The city is eyeing to finalize a plan for the Reid Park expansion by the end of the year.
For more information, visit Gene C. Reid Park Master Plan Development (opengov.com).