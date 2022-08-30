Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood of Arizona has resumed abortion services in the state. The organization had paused the procedure when the Supreme Court reversed Roe V Wade on June 24.
On Monday, Planned Parenthood resumed both surgical abortions and the abortion pill, up to 18-weeks, at all seven clinics in the state.
Most clinics in Arizona, including Planned Parenthood, paused abortions due to the confusion around, which abortion law was enforceable. At play is an 1864 law that would enact a near-total ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother and a 15-week ban recently signed into law by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had stated the1864 law was enforceable. The 15-week ban is supposed to go into effect Sept. 24.
Two weeks ago, lawyers for Brnovich asked a Pima County court to lift the post-Roe injunction on the 1864 law. Brittany Fonteno, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, said it was these legal assertions about the 1864 ban which provided the legal clarity for the organization to resume abortions.
"His office stated on the record and in court that there is an injunction in place an that the near total ban on abortion is not enforceable right now," Fonteno said.
Forteno said the confusion over which abortion law was enforceable had created a chilling effect at Arizona clinics.
"I can't overstate the amount of terror that our health care providers were feeling. Because what we're talking about isn't civil in nature. What we're talking about is mandatory two to five years of prison time," Forteno said. "None of our providers took an oath and went to medical school to go to jail."
A Pima County judge is expected to announce the ruling over the injunction on the 1864 ban on Sept. 20, effectively deciding the fate of abortion in Arizona. If the judge does not lift the injunction, then the new 15-week ban will go into effect.
Click here for more information on abortion services in Arizona, as well as more on Arizona abortion law.