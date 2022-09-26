Planned Parenthood Arizona seeks stay of Pima County Superior Court ruling

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood Arizona said Monday they are seeking an immediate stay of the Pima County Superior Court’s Friday ruling.

Pima County Judge Kellie Johnson lifted an injunction on a Civil War era abortion ban. The near-total abortion ban provides only one exception, to save the life of the mother. Abortion providers who violate the law could face two to five years in prison.

The court's decision allowed conflicting laws to take effect. There is now confusion over which Arizona law to follow.

The other law is a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year.

In a statement released Monday, Planned Parenthood says it's asking for a stay of the latest court ruling so operations can continue while the legal process plays out. Here's the complete statement:

"Planned Parenthood Arizona is seeking an immediate stay of the Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's 1864 abortion ban. The court's decision has allowed conflicting laws to take effect and has caused immediate confusion, even among our state's highest elected officials, as to the status of abortion access in Arizona. This confusion has forced Planned Parenthood Arizona to pause abortion services and cancel appointments scheduled this week – meaning that members of our community once again have been and will continue to be denied medical care that they deserve and need while this decision is in effect. This is unacceptable. Planned Parenthood Arizona is therefore asking the court to issue a stay of its ruling while the legal process continues to unfold and we continue to seek clarity for our patients and providers.”