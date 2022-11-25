Pinal County reports season’s 1st pediatric influenza death

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Pinal County reported the season’s first pediatric influenza death in Arizona.
“This tragic situation unfortunately reminds us that flu can cause serious illness and death,” said Dr. Tascha Spears, Health Director for the Pinal County Public Health Services District. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this child’s family.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, children younger than 5 who get influenza are among those at increased risk of complications, including pneumonia, worsening of chronic conditions, encephalopathy, and sinus and ear infections.
Health officials say flu season usually peaks in Arizona between January and March. However, they reported an early start with cases rising in Arizona and across the United States.
