Pima Federal Credit Union golf tournament raises money for local community

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Federal Credit Union has raised $80,500 at its Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic.
The event was held on May 4 at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain.
It hosted 132 golfers and held a live raffle and silent action.
Youth on Their Own and IMPACT of Southern Arizona were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event. Pima Federal Credit Union provided each of the organizations with $40,250.
Pima Federal President and CEO, Eric Renaud stated, “I am incredibly grateful to all the sponsors and participants who made this event so special. These funds will support each beneficiary to fulfill their mission in service to our local community. I’m very proud of the support and dedication from our Board and employees who make this happen.”
The Golf Classic was established in 2013, and raised a total of $628,000 to directly benefit the Tucson community.