Pima Federal Credit Union donates $60K to Tucson organizations

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised $60,000 for three local companies.
On May 5, Pima Federal Credit Union raised money at their annual golf fundraisers. The event hosted 132 golfers, a live raffle, and a silent auction at the Dove Mountain Golf Club. All with the goal in mind to donate the earnings to the local organizations.
“Hosting the Golf Classic is something we look forward to each year," Pima Federal President and CEO Eric Renaud said. "It is our opportunity to hold a first-class event that is both enjoyable for our participants and supports our community by raising money for these great organizations. We are so grateful to our golfers, sponsors, and partners who helped to make this event a success."
Each organization received $20,000. The recipients where Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.
Since 2013, the organization has raised $547,500 for the community.