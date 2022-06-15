 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pima Federal Credit Union donates $60K to Tucson organizations

Pima Federal Credit Union

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised $60,000 for three local companies.

On May 5, Pima Federal Credit Union raised money at their annual golf fundraisers. The event hosted 132 golfers, a live raffle, and a silent auction at the Dove Mountain Golf Club. All with the goal in mind to donate the earnings to the local organizations.

“Hosting the Golf Classic is something we look forward to each year," Pima Federal President and CEO Eric Renaud said. "It is our opportunity to hold a first-class event that is both enjoyable for our participants and supports our community by raising money for these great organizations. We are so grateful to our golfers, sponsors, and partners who helped to make this event a success."

Each organization received $20,000. The recipients where Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Since 2013, the organization has raised $547,500 for the community.