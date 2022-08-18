Pima County wants input on plans to incorporate existing trail into Tucson Mountain Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County is asking for the public's input on plans to incorporate an existing trail into the Tucson Mountain Park trail system.
The “Kinney Trail” parallels South Kinney Road near the southern boundary of Tucson Mountain Park. The trail is located between the K1 and K9 pullouts along South Kinney Road and crosses Kinney Road at the K5 pullout; it provides a connection between the Tucson Estates Trail and the Golden Gate/Prospector Trails.
The public comment period will last the rest of the month.
To submit your comments, visit Planned Kinney Trail in TMP - Pima County