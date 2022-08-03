Pima County wants community feedback on parks & rec fees

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from the community about proposed changes to its existing fees.
A public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 Ruthrauff Rd.
According to the county, the proposed fee adjustments would impact facility rentals, including fields, ramadas and campgrounds; admission to facilities, program enrollments, special event permits, and other class registrations.
The public can review the proposed fee schedule online in Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher’s Feb. 3 memorandum to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
After the public meeting, the NRPR Advisory Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors will then consider the proposed fee schedule at a later date.