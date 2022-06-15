Pima County to test new voting equipment with mock election

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County will hold a mock election to test out new voting equipment ahead of Election Day.
The mock trial will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 24 at the Abrams Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.
Primary Election Day is Aug. 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is July 5. For more information, visit Pima County Recorder's Office - Upcoming Elections.
According to Pima County, the mock election will demonstrate voting procedures at its Vote Centers. The centers will allow voters to cast their ballots at any of 129 locations around the county, while precinct voting limited voters to a specific precinct.
At the Vote Centers, voters will be checked-in with electronic pollbooks (e-pollbooks). This determines the voter’s eligibility and in what precinct they are registered. A voter’s precinct determines which ballot they receive.
Pima County says that once confirmed, a ballot on demand printer at each Vote Center prints the voter’s correct ballot. The processing of voted ballots from Vote Centers will be unchanged from previous elections.
The Elections Integrity Commission may also attend the mock trial. They will also meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the Pima of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress Street to review recently passed elections laws.
For more information about Election Day, visit Your Vote 2022 - Pima County and All About Vote Centers - Pima County.