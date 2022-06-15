 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pima County to test new voting equipment with mock election

Pima County to test new voting equipment with mock election
Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County will hold a mock election to test out new voting equipment ahead of Election Day. 

The mock trial will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 24 at the Abrams Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

Primary Election Day is Aug. 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is July 5. For more information, visit Pima County Recorder's Office - Upcoming Elections

According to Pima County, the mock election will demonstrate voting procedures at its Vote Centers. The centers will allow voters to cast their ballots at any of 129 locations around the county, while precinct voting limited voters to a specific precinct.

At the Vote Centers, voters will be checked-in with electronic pollbooks (e-pollbooks). This determines the voter’s eligibility and in what precinct they are registered. A voter’s precinct determines which ballot they receive.

Pima County says that once confirmed, a ballot on demand printer at each Vote Center prints the voter’s correct ballot. The processing of voted ballots from Vote Centers will be unchanged from previous elections.

The Elections Integrity Commission may also attend the mock trial. They will also meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the Pima of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress Street to review recently passed elections laws.

For more information about Election Day, visit Your Vote 2022 - Pima County and All About Vote Centers - Pima County

