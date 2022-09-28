Pima County to receive millions in opioid settlement

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will receive $48.5 million as part of a $26 billion settlement with four pharmaceutical companies for their part in the opioid crisis.
Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to the settlement with with Johnson & Johnson, and three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.
Arizona's share of that settlement is $549 million. The state will get 44% and 56% will go to municipalities. Arizona is the first state to put 100% of its opioid settlement back into fighting the opioid crisis.
Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover, held a press conference Wednesday, to discuss plans for the money. "We also have a critical partnership in wanting The funds will be used for prevention, education and treatment.
Ethan Burchard says he started using drugs, mostly meth and heroin, when he was just eleven years old. "I have overdosed multiple times. So I flatlined one time and almost didn't make it. There's been quite a few times in my addiction I've had a lot of close calls."
Burchard is one of the lucky ones.
There have been more than 2000 opioid deaths in Pima County since 2017 -- the increasing number of fatalities driven by illicit fentanyl.
"Fentanyl is now, is less than $1 per pill, illicitly obtained fentanyl is available for 69 , 70 cents in this community. So it is extremely cheap," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, with the Pima County Health Department.
Conover's office also debuted a new public service announcement created in partnership with the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The video demonstrates how to use Narcan and urges people to call 911 if someone is overdosing. In the video, Conover tells viewers they will not be prosecuted for drug possession if they call because they are protected under Arizona's Good Samaritan law.
Pimahelpline.org provides information on finding help and services. It also details locations were you can find free narcan.