Pima County to receive millions in opioid settlement

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 730 PM MST. * At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain north of Highway 86 to the north of Sells. The heaviest rainfall is along and near Routes 30 and 232, near Comobabi, Rincon, and San Luis. Flash flooding, especially in drainages that fill into the Comobabi, Ko Vaya and Quijotoa Washes is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. This includes the following streams and drainages... Pan Wash, Anegan Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Ko Vaya Wash, Comobabi Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Sells Wash, San Luis Wash and Sil Nakya Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE