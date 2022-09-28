Pima County to receive millions in opioid settlement

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across the central portions of the Tohono
O'odham Nation. The heaviest rainfall has fallen along Route
30 near Comobabi, and will impact drainages that fill into Ko
Vaya and Comobabi Washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi,
Comobabi, South Comobabi, Sil Nakya, Santa Rosa Ranch, San
Luis - Sells District, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the central and northwest portions of the Tohono
O'odham Nation. Weather radar indicated the heaviest rainfall,
between 1 and 2 inches, has fallen along and near Highway 86 and
Route 15 as well as along Route 34 south of Ventana to Santa Rosa.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin,
Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain north of Highway 86 to the north of Sells. The heaviest
rainfall is along and near Routes 30 and 232, near Comobabi,
Rincon, and San Luis. Flash flooding, especially in drainages that
fill into the Comobabi, Ko Vaya  and Quijotoa Washes is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, San Luis - Sells District and
Rincon.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pan Wash, Anegan Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Ko Vaya
Wash, Comobabi Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Sells Wash, San Luis Wash and
Sil Nakya Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Pima County to receive millions in opioid settlement

  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will receive $48.5 million as part of a $26 billion settlement with four pharmaceutical companies for their part in the opioid crisis.

Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to the settlement with with Johnson & Johnson, and three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.  

Arizona's share of that settlement is $549 million. The state will get 44% and 56% will go to municipalities.  Arizona is the first state to put 100% of its opioid settlement back into fighting the opioid crisis. 

Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover, held a press conference Wednesday, to discuss plans for the money. "We also have a critical partnership in wanting The funds will be used for prevention, education and treatment.

Ethan Burchard says he started using drugs, mostly meth and heroin, when he was just eleven years old. "I have overdosed multiple times. So I flatlined one time and almost didn't make it. There's been quite a few times in my addiction I've had a lot of close calls."

Burchard is one of the lucky ones.

There have been more than 2000 opioid deaths in Pima County since 2017 -- the increasing number of fatalities driven by illicit fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is now, is less than $1 per pill, illicitly obtained fentanyl is available for 69 , 70 cents in this community. So it is extremely cheap," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, with the Pima County Health Department.

Conover's office also debuted a new public service announcement created in partnership with the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The video demonstrates how to use Narcan and urges people to call 911 if someone is overdosing. In the video, Conover tells viewers they will not be prosecuted for drug possession if they call because they are protected under Arizona's Good Samaritan law.

Pimahelpline.org provides information on finding help and services. It also details locations were you can find free narcan.

  

