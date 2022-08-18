Pima County to host more monkeypox vaccine clinics

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Health Department will be holding multiple monkeypox vaccination opportunities in August and September.
The clinics will be hosted at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd.
Health officials say the vaccine is still limited, there they will be prioritizing vaccine doses for people who are at higher risk of contracting monkeypox. You may be able to get a monkeypox vaccine if the following apply to you:
In the last 14 days:
- You have been in contact with someone who has monkeypox OR
- You have had sexual contact, or close physical contact, with more than one man or people assigned male at birth.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, August 27, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, September 3, TBD
Saturday, September 10, TBD
Saturday, September 17, TBD
Saturday, September 24, TBD
The sates are subject to change. Check this page for updated hours before deciding to attend a vaccination event.
For more information, visit pima.gov/monkeypox.