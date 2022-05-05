Pima County to host job fair for early childhood education workers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Interested in working in early childhood education?
Pima County will be hosting a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 12 at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
Over 20 companies are seeking to fill more than 100 vacant positions.
The positions for which candidates are being sought include preschool teachers, assistant teachers, assistant directors, early childhood educators, cooks, van drivers and summer extended-care educators.
Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and take plenty of resumes.