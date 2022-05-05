 Skip to main content
Pima County to host job fair for early childhood education workers

  • Updated
Community & Workforce Development is partnering with the Pima Early Education Program (PEEPs)Child & Family Resources and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona for the job fair.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Interested in working in early childhood education?

Pima County will be hosting a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 12 at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

Over 20 companies are seeking to fill more than 100 vacant positions.

The positions for which candidates are being sought include preschool teachers, assistant teachers, assistant directors, early childhood educators, cooks, van drivers and summer extended-care educators.

Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and take plenty of resumes.