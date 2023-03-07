Pima County Supervisors discuss decision to ban woman from speaking at meetings

TUCSON (KVOA) - There were several heated moments during Tuesday's Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting as many public speakers expressed concern with a decision to ban a woman from speaking during the meetings.
Shirley Requard is a regular speaker at the public meetings, a letter was sent to her from the Pima County Attorney's Office informing her she was banned from speaking the next three months due to multiple "slanderous" statements made against a supervisor.
The letter cited several recent meetings where Requard made statements accusing Supervisor Matt Heinz of sexual misconduct with minors. A criminal allegation for which Heinz has not been charged with by any authorities.
Requard was stopped from entering Tuesday's meeting. News 4 Tucson interviewed her in the lobby where she was being watched by a guard making sure she didn't enter.
Requard stood by what she said.
"It's part of my first amendment right to say what I want to say," she told us.
Supervisor Steve Christy is the one who placed an item on the agenda to discuss how and why the decision was made to ban her.
Things got contentious between the supervisors. Christy asked Chairwoman Adelita Grijalva who instructed the County Attorney's Office to write the letter.
Grijalva admitted it was her. He asked her motivations, she said it was to make sure people do not make personal attacks during meetings.
Christy further questioned if the same standard applies to members of the board. He cited multiple situations where he said Heinz had "slandered" others. Such as calling unvaccinated people murderers.
Heinz was not present to respond, he left the meeting which he was attending virtually just before they started discussing the issue.
Supervisor Bronson questioned Grijalva about what authority she had to influence such a decision without involving the entire board.
Grijalva stated the chairperson has control over decorum during the meetings.
Sam Brown with the County Attorney's Office who wrote the letter, said it's in the board's own policies to allow for the banning of people who make slanderous remarks. He said first amendment rights are not limitless.
Both Bronson and Christy believe Requard's first amendment rights were violated.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the County Attorney and received the following statement:
“Freedom of speech is fundamentally American, but the exceptions to that freedom will surprise no one as speech can incite violence, disrupt the work of government, and create real harm within our community. Words have power.
The Board of Supervisors has had for many years operated under time, place, and manner restrictions that govern public participation at public meetings. These rules include prohibitions against personal or slanderous remarks, disruption
of meetings, and refusals to comply with requests from the Board Chair who is authorized by the Board to control the Board Chamber. Those rules permit the Chair to
immediately have violators removed from an ongoing meeting, or to ban violators from future meetings.
In the past, residents engaging in personal attacks or disorderly conduct were asked to leave or were forcibly removed by security. The Board is currently doing everything in its power to prevent having to remove or ban any resident from the Board Chamber. Instead of immediate removal, the Chair has offered warnings to residents who violate rules in the hopes that such warnings will deter future violations. In this present case, those warnings went unheeded and resulted in progressive action to ban the violator from future meetings pursuant to long-standing Board of Supervisor Rules. Those rules are online and available for public review.”
Requard told us she plans to continue showing up to meetings even if she has to voice her concerns from the lobby.