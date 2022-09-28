Pima County seeks volunteers to help maintain hiking trail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation is holding a volunteer trail maintenance event on the 36th Street Trail in Tucson Mountain Park on Sunday October 2nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Volunteers will spend the morning doing tread and erosion work to repair damage from the monsoon.
No trail maintenance experience is necessary.
Pima County NRPR will provide tools and work gloves.
Volunteers need to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and bring water (min. 3 liters), snacks, and sun protection.
Long sleeves and hats are strongly recommended.
For more information Email Evan Pilling at evan.pilling@pima.gov.