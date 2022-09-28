 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Chalk Creek, Big Wash, Chirreon Wash, Indian Well Wash and
Guild Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock as well as Park
Link Drive between Interstate 10 and Highway 79.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Pima County seeks volunteers to help maintain hiking trail

  • Updated
  • 0
hiking
Pixabay

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation is holding a volunteer trail maintenance event on the 36th Street Trail in Tucson Mountain Park on Sunday October 2nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers will spend the morning doing tread and erosion work to repair damage from the monsoon.

No trail maintenance experience is necessary.

Pima County NRPR will provide tools and work gloves.

Volunteers need to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and bring water (min. 3 liters), snacks, and sun protection.

Long sleeves and hats are strongly recommended.

For more information Email Evan Pilling at evan.pilling@pima.gov.

