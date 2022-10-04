Pima County seeks volunteers for annual bike and pedestrian count

TUCSON (KVOA) — Join the Pima Association of Government in an annual bike and pedestrian count held between Oct. 17 to Nov. 2.
The association relies on volunteers to help track how many non-motorized travelers pass by during their shifts.
Volunteers will be needed for a two-hour long shift on weekdays and three-hour shifts on weekends. Volunteers can sign up for as many shifts as they'd like. Weekday shifts are from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weekend shifts are from 7-10 p.m.
According to PAG, in 2021, 70% of riders were wearing helmets, up from about 45% in 2013. The data also showed wrong way bicycle riders and using sidewalks instead of the designated bicycle lane. With this information, Pima County can help inform planning and outreach efforts to better the community.
Click here, for more information and to sign up.