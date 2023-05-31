Pima County resident searching for missing horse

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Pima County resident's horse went missing when she was camping on Empire Ranch over the weekend.
Deanna McLaren tied her horse, Scarlett, while she was sleeping on Saturday night.
When she woke up on Sunday, Scarlett was gone.
The owner doesn't know if the horse escaped herself or if she was stolen.
McLaren and friends have been searching via horseback and drone for days, but have made no progress.
If you have any information, please contact the local authorities.
Let's help get Scarlett home safe!