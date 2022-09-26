 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green
Valley, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Pima County officials to host discussion on reducing drug-related deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
Number of US overdose deaths appears to be falling

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County officials will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday to, “discuss opportunities for potentially reducing the unprecedented number of drug-related deaths over the past 2 years,” according to the press release. 

Pima County attorney Laura Conover will be joined by Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia for the conference.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Copper Room at the Old Pima County Courthouse, located at 115 North Church Ave.

The news conference will focus on Pima County’s estimated $48.5 million share of an opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies/distributors. Officials aim to use the money from the settlement to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The first installment of $1.5 million from the settlement was received in early September. The rest of the funds are scheduled to be given out to Pima County over the next 18 years.

A new public awareness campaign entitled, “Make the Call,” will premiere at the event. The campaign is designed to prevent overdose deaths through educating residents on steps that can be taken to prevent death during an overdose.

The campaign also promotes the availability of free Narcan, a nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if taken quickly.

The campaign comes from a partnership between the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Tucson Police and Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional information about the approved uses of the settlement funds will be shared during the event as well.

