Pima County officials to host discussion on reducing drug-related deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County officials will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday to, “discuss opportunities for potentially reducing the unprecedented number of drug-related deaths over the past 2 years,” according to the press release.
Pima County attorney Laura Conover will be joined by Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia for the conference.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Copper Room at the Old Pima County Courthouse, located at 115 North Church Ave.
The news conference will focus on Pima County’s estimated $48.5 million share of an opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies/distributors. Officials aim to use the money from the settlement to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The first installment of $1.5 million from the settlement was received in early September. The rest of the funds are scheduled to be given out to Pima County over the next 18 years.
A new public awareness campaign entitled, “Make the Call,” will premiere at the event. The campaign is designed to prevent overdose deaths through educating residents on steps that can be taken to prevent death during an overdose.
The campaign also promotes the availability of free Narcan, a nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if taken quickly.
The campaign comes from a partnership between the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Tucson Police and Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Additional information about the approved uses of the settlement funds will be shared during the event as well.