Pima County man sentenced to 6 months in prison for illegal voting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Sahuarita man has been sentenced to prison for illegally voting in the 2020 General Election.
According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 47-year-old Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to 6 months in prison.
Aguirre pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal voting on July 26. He was also charged in August 2021 for allegedly completing a voter registration form while he was serving time in the Pima County Jail in September 2020.
According to a press release, the registration form indicated that he had not been convicted of a felony and that his voting rights had been restored. However, Aguirre had been previously convicted of felony offenses and had not had his rights restored.
The Pima County Recorder states they were not aware of Aguirre’s previous convictions when he registered to vote in 2020. His vote was counted in that election.
Aguirre’s voter registration was revoked during his sentencing proceeding; he will need to apply to have his voting rights restored after he completes his sentence in this case.