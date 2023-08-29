Pima County Library faces surge of complaints as debate over book bans heats up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — The debate over book bans is heating up, and the Pima County Library is at the center of it all, facing an unusual surge of complaints about specific books.
It's quite a shift from what we've seen before. Books like 'Goosebumps' and 'Junie B. Jones,' which were some of my childhood favorites, used to be the ones that caused a stir.
But now, the majority of requests are to ban books like 'This Book Is Gay' and other literature that revolves around Black, and Spanish communities, and explicit content.
Taking a look at last year's top ten list of the most challenged books to be banned, it's noteworthy that six out of the ten involve LGBTQ content.
Titles like 'Flamer' and 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' made the list.
We asked for a list of the complained-about books, but they only provided us with one title: 'This Book Is Gay.'
"We've been receiving more complaints than usual about LGBTQ material and BIPOC experiences. These are the lived experiences of Black, Indigenous people of color," said librarian Kate Demeester-Lane.
Demeester-Lane, a librarian at the Pima County Library, emphasizes that librarians are here to defend everyone's access to materials in the library. They don't defend the content itself but rather the freedom of speech.
"These are rights that are not enjoyed everywhere else in the world—the freedom to access and read material that speaks to you and your values," said Demeester-Lane.
Just this year, the Pima County Library has received five complaints to ban LGBTQ and books depicting Black and Spanish people, among others. One man who works at Venture-N shared his thoughts.
"I feel that it should be left up to the parents to decide what their children read, live, and experience. It's not up to other people to decide what's important to them," said bartender Brian Gordon.
Even though book bans have been a popular topic recently, it's crucial to remember that, according to the American Library Association, 71% of voters are actually opposed to books being removed from libraries.
