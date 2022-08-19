Pima County judge to hear Arizona request to enforce abortion ban Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A judge in Tucson is expected to hear arguments on Arizona's request to allow it to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years.
Planned Parenthood Arizona is fighting the request from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Brnovich wants prosecutors to be able to charge doctors who provide abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger. This would send doctors and abortion providers to jail with a two to five year prison sentence.
That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe in June.
The hearing is set to be in Pima County Superior Court beginning at 1:30 p.m.
A pro-choice rally is planned immediately before and after Friday's proceedings. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.