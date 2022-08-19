Pima County judge to hear Arizona request to enforce abortion ban Friday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1036 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
burn areas, highways, streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak, Pan Tak and Contreras Burn Scar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pima County judge to hear Arizona request to enforce abortion ban Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Attorney General Mark Brnovich

 State of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A judge in Tucson is expected to hear arguments on Arizona's request to allow it to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years.

Planned Parenthood Arizona is fighting the request from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Brnovich wants prosecutors to be able to charge doctors who provide abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger. This would send doctors and abortion providers to jail with a two to five year prison sentence.

That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe in June.

Hearing set for Pima County's injunction that blocks abortion ban

The hearing is set to be in Pima County Superior Court beginning at 1:30 p.m.

A pro-choice rally is planned immediately before and after Friday's proceedings. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.