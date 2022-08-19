Pima County judge hears Arizona request to enforce abortion ban Friday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches
of heavy rain near Mescal.  This will cause small stream
flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Cadillac Wash, Cienega Creek,
Pacheco Wash, San Pedro River and Mescal Arroyo.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mescal.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 128 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over southeast Pinal county. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus
Forest, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, Pima Flood Control reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. This is impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 1232 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Marana and south central Pinal county. Radar
estimates between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen in these
areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture
Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1251 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of heavy rain
over Oro Valley. An automated rain gage at the CDO Wash at Big
Wash indicated 1.18 inches of rain has fallen from these storms.
Law enforcement reported that Hardy road was inundated with water
and may be impassible.  Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Catalina State Park
and Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms near Hickiwan on the Tohono O'odham Nation in
central Pima county. This will cause small stream flooding of
the Hickiwan Wash, and will likely impact travel along Routes
34 and 13 near Hickiwan.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash, San Simon Wash, Hickiwan Wash and Sikort Chuapo
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hickiwan.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pima County judge hears Arizona request to enforce abortion ban Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Attorney General Mark Brnovich

 State of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A judge in Tucson is expected to hear arguments on Arizona's request to allow it to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years.

Planned Parenthood Arizona is fighting the request from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Brnovich wants prosecutors to be able to charge doctors who provide abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger. This would send doctors and abortion providers to jail with a two to five year prison sentence.

That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe in June.

Hearing set for Pima County's injunction that blocks abortion ban

The hearing is set to be in Pima County Superior Court beginning at 1:30 p.m. WATCH LIVE: Livestream | kvoa.com

A pro-choice rally is planned immediately before and after Friday's proceedings. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.