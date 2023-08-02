 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pima County has 46 heat related deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of heat related deaths in Southern Arizona continues to rise.

From one in Santa Cruz county in March -- to 40 plus in Pima County in July.

For the last 48 days we've had 100 plus degree temperatures. It's taking its toll on people.

Dr. Gregg Hess is a forensic pathologist and Chief Medical Examiner for Pima county.

"So far in 2023 as of approximately the end of July we've had 46 heat related deaths in Pima County."

He said heat related deaths are up from June's 14. The multiple days of extreme heat we saw in July. He told us took it's toll on a lot of people.

He said the beginning of July things were OK.

"But really starting the second week of July up through now it's gotten hot and we've got increased volume of people come through the office because of that."

His told News 4 Tucson us in 2023 the tracking of heat related deaths expanded in his office to include heat- caused and heat contributed deaths.

"Heat caused deaths are people we believe died directly from exposure to the heat or hypothermia . They got too hot and died as a result of that."

He also explained heat contributed deaths.

"We believe the underlying cause of maybe due to something else. Like underlying natural disease or like an overdose."

Such as finding people unresponsive in a local park or a sidewalk.

"It's hot outside, they're hot, but they also have a mix of drug intoxication so the death may be coded as an overdose but we believe heat contributed to that death."

According to KVOA's weather team July will go down in the history books as the hottest month ever.

Tags

Recommended for you