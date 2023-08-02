Pima County has 46 heat related deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of heat related deaths in Southern Arizona continues to rise.
From one in Santa Cruz county in March -- to 40 plus in Pima County in July.
For the last 48 days we've had 100 plus degree temperatures. It's taking its toll on people.
Dr. Gregg Hess is a forensic pathologist and Chief Medical Examiner for Pima county.
"So far in 2023 as of approximately the end of July we've had 46 heat related deaths in Pima County."
He said heat related deaths are up from June's 14. The multiple days of extreme heat we saw in July. He told us took it's toll on a lot of people.
He said the beginning of July things were OK.
"But really starting the second week of July up through now it's gotten hot and we've got increased volume of people come through the office because of that."
His told News 4 Tucson us in 2023 the tracking of heat related deaths expanded in his office to include heat- caused and heat contributed deaths.
"Heat caused deaths are people we believe died directly from exposure to the heat or hypothermia . They got too hot and died as a result of that."
He also explained heat contributed deaths.
"We believe the underlying cause of maybe due to something else. Like underlying natural disease or like an overdose."
Such as finding people unresponsive in a local park or a sidewalk.
"It's hot outside, they're hot, but they also have a mix of drug intoxication so the death may be coded as an overdose but we believe heat contributed to that death."
According to KVOA's weather team July will go down in the history books as the hottest month ever.