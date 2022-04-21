 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Pima County Fair is back after two-year hiatus

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Fair 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wait is over for Pima County residents who have been craving their fair food fix.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pima County Fair is back and it's bigger than ever, organizers say.

The Pima County Fair from Thursday until May 1 at 11300 S. Houghton Rd.

General admission tickets start at $10 and $5 for children ages 6-10, military and seniors. Children under 5 may enter the event for free. Parking is $5.

On Sundays April 24 and May 1, people who take 3 cans of food will receive free admission until noon. This will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The event brings in dozens of unique foods, rides, animal shows and exhibits. This year, big names, such as, Scotty McCreery, T.I., and the Kumbia AllStarz will take the stage.

See concert lineup here.

Earlier this month, Pima County Fair also announced the return of the Titan, a 17-story ride. 

The fair food lineup includes, funnel cakes, lemonade, candy apples, Big Dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy and more. See all fair foods here. 

Enter to win: Pima County Fair Family 4 Pack Contest

For more information about the fair, visit Home - Pima County FairPima County Fair.

Tags

Recommended for you