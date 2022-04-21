Pima County Fair is back after two-year hiatus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wait is over for Pima County residents who have been craving their fair food fix.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pima County Fair is back and it's bigger than ever, organizers say.
The Pima County Fair from Thursday until May 1 at 11300 S. Houghton Rd.
General admission tickets start at $10 and $5 for children ages 6-10, military and seniors. Children under 5 may enter the event for free. Parking is $5.
On Sundays April 24 and May 1, people who take 3 cans of food will receive free admission until noon. This will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The event brings in dozens of unique foods, rides, animal shows and exhibits. This year, big names, such as, Scotty McCreery, T.I., and the Kumbia AllStarz will take the stage.
Earlier this month, Pima County Fair also announced the return of the Titan, a 17-story ride.
The fair food lineup includes, funnel cakes, lemonade, candy apples, Big Dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy and more. See all fair foods here.
Enter to win: Pima County Fair Family 4 Pack Contest
For more information about the fair, visit Home - Pima County FairPima County Fair.