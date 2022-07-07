Pima County, City of Tucson to hold job fair July 14

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County and the City of Tucson are looking to fill dozens of open positions.
The county and city will co-host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 14 at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
About 15 county departments will be recruiting at the fair, mostly in the public-works sectors such as, transportation, natural resources, parks and recreation.
More than a dozen city agencies will also be there, including the police and fire departments.
Job-seekers will the opportunity to apply on site at the fire.
For more information, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pima or call 520-724-8028 and ask for recruitment.