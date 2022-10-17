 Skip to main content
Pima County, City of Tucson partner for upcoming job fair

  • Updated
  • 0
pima county job fair

A joint job fair with departments from Pima County and The City of Tucson at the Kino Event Center.

 Gerry Loew

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County and the City of Tucson are hiring for multiple jobs and will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 20 to speak with potential applicants.

The job fair will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Ave. 

Those interested in attending are asked to enter through Church Avenue. Parking will be available in the Lot A Garage.

County departments being represented include:

  • Assessor

  • Community & Workforce Development

  • County Attorney

  • Elections

  • Facilities Management

  • Finance

  • Fleet Services

  • Health Department

  • Human Resources

  • Information Technology

  • Library

  • Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation

  • Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)

  • Public Defense Services

  • Recorder

  • Sheriff’s Department

The City of Tucson will be hiring for jobs in the following areas:

  • Benefits

  • Environmental and General Services

  • Housing and Community Development

  • Human Resources

  • Parks and Recreation

  • Public Safety Communications

  • Transportation & Mobility

  • Tucson Convention Center

  • Tucson Fire

  • Tucson Police

  • Tucson Water

There will be a bank of computers set up for those interested in applying online for a position. Many departments will also have staff on hand for any questions. 

To view all Pima County job openings, please visit this link.

