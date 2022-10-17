Pima County, City of Tucson partner for upcoming job fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County and the City of Tucson are hiring for multiple jobs and will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 20 to speak with potential applicants.
The job fair will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Ave.
Those interested in attending are asked to enter through Church Avenue. Parking will be available in the Lot A Garage.
County departments being represented include:
Assessor
Community & Workforce Development
County Attorney
Elections
Facilities Management
Finance
Fleet Services
Health Department
Human Resources
Information Technology
Library
Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation
Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)
Public Defense Services
Recorder
Sheriff’s Department
The City of Tucson will be hiring for jobs in the following areas:
Benefits
Environmental and General Services
Housing and Community Development
Human Resources
Parks and Recreation
Public Safety Communications
Transportation & Mobility
Tucson Convention Center
Tucson Fire
Tucson Police
Tucson Water
There will be a bank of computers set up for those interested in applying online for a position. Many departments will also have staff on hand for any questions.
To view all Pima County job openings, please visit this link.