Pima County Board of Supervisors to discuss former county administrator's retirement

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss former County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's retirement and the controversy surrounding it.
The discussion comes after reports say he stepped down last summer without some supervisors knowing about it.
Huckelberry officially put in his resignation earlier this month after he was seriously hurt in a bicycle crash in October.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted his resignation, and appointed Jan Lesher as the new county administrator on April 5.
Supervisor Matt Heinz told News 4 Tucson that he and three of his four colleagues recently learned Huckelberry actually retired in July 2021.
According to the report, Huckelberry retired last summer and started collecting his pension while working for the county as an independent contractor.
Huckelberry has worked as a county administrator since 1993.
To watch the meeting, visit (2) Pima County Board of Supervisors Meeting - April 19, 2022 - YouTube.
According to the agenda, the item will be discussed at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.