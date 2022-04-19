 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Pima County Board of Supervisors discuss former county administrator's retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Huckelberry (1024x576)

The Pima County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry on Tuesday, April 6, 2022. 

 Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors discussed former County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's retirement and the controversy surrounding it.

The discussion was prompted by reports that he stepped down last summer without some supervisors knowing about it.

Huckelberry officially put in his resignation earlier this month after he was seriously hurt in a bicycle crash in October.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted his resignation, and appointed Jan Lesher as the new county administrator on April 5.

Supervisor Matt Heinz told News 4 Tucson that he and three of his four colleagues recently learned Huckelberry actually retired in July 2021.

According to the report, Huckelberry retired last summer and started collecting his pension while working for the county as an independent contractor.

Huckelberry has worked as a county administrator since 1993.

To watch the meeting, visit (2) Pima County Board of Supervisors Meeting - April 19, 2022 - YouTube

According to the agenda, the item will be discussed at 10 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates. 