TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Attorney's Office wants to start charging fees for public records requests.
That includes body cam video recorded by law enforcement.
The Pima County Attorney's Office brought up the proposition for discussion at Tuesday's Board of Supervisor meeting.
The office says they don't have the funding for the amount of work that goes into processing public records and video, especially in cases of body camera footage, which can take about three hours of labor to process for every hour of video.
The office says the reason for the change is no in response to the hundreds of requests filed by a former prosecutor related to the Louis Taylor case.
Taylor spent 40 years in prison after he was convicted for the deaths of 28 people in the Pioneer Fire Hotel.