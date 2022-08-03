Pima County attorney decides not to pursue vacating Louis Taylor's conviction

TUCSON (KVOA) — New details about the man accused of setting a historic fire in downtown Tucson have been revealed.
Twenty-nine people died when the Pioneer Hotel burned back in 1970.
Louis Taylor served over 40 years in prison after being convicted of arson and murder for the 1970 fire.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover issued a statement Wednesday saying she has completed a review of the criminal case and finds no further action should be taken.
Conover has been working to clear Louis Taylor of criminal wrongdoing.
Back in June, her office was considering a move to vacate his conviction completely but delayed that until stakeholders in the case could discuss the matter.
In 2013, Taylor entered a no-contest plea in the case, which allowed his release from prison.
The previous County Attorney, Barbara LaWall conducted her own investigation found there was no evidence of innocence for Taylor that would result in the dismissal of the murder charges against him.
Conover reaffirmed the original decision after conducting her own review and said her office will take no further action in the case.
Louis Taylor has filed a civil lawsuit against Pima County.