Pima County approves Juneteenth holiday for its employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to create a Juneteenth holiday for County employees.
Juneteenth marks the date the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
In 2021, the Biden administration approved Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Pima County employees will get eight hours of administrative leave with pay for the celebration of the holiday, according to the county. Employees may use the hours anytime during June.
The county observes a Cesar Chavez Remembrance Day in a similar way during March.