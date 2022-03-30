Pima County administrator's recovery "going well" after being struck by car in downtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's is "going well" after he was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in October, his family said Wednesday.
In a statement, they said he is in great health and is eager to return to work.
"However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists," the family said.
Last October, Huckelberry was riding his bike near Broadway Boulevard and Church Avenue when a vehicle struck him. He sustained a serious head injury and broken ribs in connection to incident.
The the Flowing Wells alum, who has worked has served as county administrator since 1993.
